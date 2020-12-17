Dolly Parton Inspired Luke Bryan to Write a Song a Day
Getty Images
BMI just wrapped up 2020 with a salute to Dolly Parton and her songwriting skills – with award-winning songwriters like Luke Bryan.
Bryan reveals it’s Parton, who helped him establish a strong work ethic, when he first moved to Nashville. “…somebody had quoted Dolly Parton: that she woke up and wrote a song every day,” said Bryan. “I did that; and my first No. 1 as a songwriter was performed by Billy Currington (in 2006).”
Luke spoke of Dolly’s legacy, and the joy she brings with her, everywhere, “She walks in a room and lights up the room. It’s so inspirational,” he said, “and her happiness is so infectious. You can’t say the word Dolly without smiling.”
