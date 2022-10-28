Dolly Parton: ‘I Do Not Think I Will Ever Tour Again’

Dolly Parton says you can expect a few shows here and there but you won’t see her doing a full-blown tour. She said, I do not think I will ever tour again.

Dolly said at the age of 76 she does not want to be on the road for several consecutive weeks at a time.

Her husband’s health has been a concern. She said if for some reason she had to leave the tour to help care for someone at home she would feel bad for the fans who bought tickets.