Dolly Parton: ‘I Do Not Think I Will Ever Tour Again’

October 28, 2022 6:08PM CDT
Dolly Parton says you can expect a few shows here and there but you won’t see her doing a full-blown tour. She said, I do not think I will ever tour again.

Dolly said at the age of 76 she does not want to be on the road for several consecutive weeks at a time.

Her husband’s health has been a concern. She said if for some reason she had to leave the tour to help care for someone at home she would feel bad for the fans who bought tickets.

