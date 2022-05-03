Dolly Parton Honors her Friend and Peer – Naomi Judd

Dolly Parton offers heartfelt tribute to her true friend, Naomi Judd, on social media.
Dolly’s post reads, “I was so shocked to hear about Naomi’s passing. Naomi and I were close. We were very similar. We were the same age and both Capricorns. We loved big hair, makeup and music. I have always loved Ashley, Wynonna and Naomi. I am sorry I couldn’t be there but I can hear Naomi saying now, ‘oh well a day late and a Dolly short.’ Congratulations and condolences are both in order. Just know that I will always love you.”