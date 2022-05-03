      Weather Alert

Dolly Parton Honors her Friend and Peer – Naomi Judd

May 3, 2022 @ 11:02am

Dolly Parton offers heartfelt tribute to her true friend, Naomi Judd, on social media.

Dolly’s post reads, “I was so shocked to hear about Naomi’s passing.  Naomi and I were close.  We were very similar.  We were the same age and both Capricorns.  We loved big hair, makeup and music.  I have always loved Ashley, Wynonna and Naomi.  I am sorry I couldn’t be there but I can hear Naomi saying now, ‘oh well a day late and a Dolly short.’  Congratulations and condolences are both in order.  Just know that I will always love you.”

TAGS
#ADayLate #AshleyJudd #DollyParton #NaomiJudd #TheJudds #WynonnaJudd
Popular Posts
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Co-Workers Who Give Credit Get Credit, Too
Elon Musk to Buy Country Music (Like Twitter) for $89 Billion - No - Not Really
Morgan Wallen Makes History With Latest Single
Tropicana Made the First Cereal for Orange Juice Instead of Milk?
Thomas Rhett's Famous Dad Will Join Him at Summerfest - Ryan Hurd Will, Too
Connect With Us Listen To Us On