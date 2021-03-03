Dolly Parton Gets Vaccinated for COVID-19 with a “Dose of her Own Medicine”
Country music icon, Dolly Parton, received her COVID-19 vaccine, yesterday, at Vanderbilt Health, in Tennessee.
Parton jokingly captioned the photo with “Dolly gets a dose of her own medicine.”
What the caption refers to is that she donated $1 million dollars to Vanderbilt University (last April), to help find a cure, and get a vaccine going, for COVID-19. Parton had not called attention to this; but fans noticed her name on a list of major donors.
Have you gotten your COVID-19 vaccine yet? Dolly says, “to all of you cowards, out there, don’t be such a CHICKEN-SQUAT. Get out there, and get your shot.” She even sang some of her classic country hit, “Jolene,” with the title changed to “Vaccine.”
