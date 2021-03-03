      Weather Alert

Dolly Parton Gets Vaccinated for COVID-19 with a “Dose of her Own Medicine”

Mar 3, 2021 @ 9:25am
NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 09: Dolly Parton speaks during SiriusXM presents Dolly Parton On Kids Place Live at Nashville Music City Theatre On October 9, 2017 on October 9, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Country music icon, Dolly Parton, received her COVID-19 vaccine, yesterday, at Vanderbilt Health, in Tennessee.

Parton jokingly captioned the photo with “Dolly gets a dose of her own medicine.

What the caption refers to is that she donated $1 million dollars to Vanderbilt University (last April), to help find a cure, and get a vaccine going, for COVID-19.  Parton had not called attention to this; but fans noticed her name on a list of major donors.

Have you gotten your COVID-19 vaccine yet?  Dolly says, “to all of you cowards, out there, don’t be such a CHICKEN-SQUAT.  Get out there, and get your shot.”  She even sang some of her classic country hit, “Jolene,” with the title changed to “Vaccine.”

Will you be getting the vaccine?

