Dolly Parton Gets Certified In A Big Way

Dolly Parton was recently presented with a stack of new sales certifications from around the world, 47 to be exact! The new awards presented cover certifications from the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Denmark, Norway, Finland & Sweden. In 2014, Dolly was already awarded a plaque from the RIAA for over 100 million units sold worldwide.
She said, “I’ve often said that my songs are like my children, and I expect them to support me later in my life. Well, it looks like they are doing just that! I am so humbled to have been surprised with this incredible collection of certifications from around the world. I owe a big thank you to my fans, old and new, who continue to be there for me year after year. This is a wonderful way to kick off 2022!”
Among her accomplishments are three billion worldwide streams as of 2021.
FAST FACTS
Here is a complete list of the new certifications: