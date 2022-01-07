      Weather Alert

Dolly Parton Gets Certified In A Big Way

Jan 7, 2022 @ 4:53am
Dolly Parton was recently presented with a stack of new sales certifications from around the world, 47 to be exact!  The new awards presented cover certifications from the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Denmark, Norway, Finland & Sweden. In 2014, Dolly was already awarded a plaque from the RIAA for over 100 million units sold worldwide.

She said, “I’ve often said that my songs are like my children, and I expect them to support me later in my life. Well, it looks like they are doing just that! I am so humbled to have been surprised with this incredible collection of certifications from around the world. I owe a big thank you to my fans, old and new, who continue to be there for me year after year. This is a wonderful way to kick off 2022!”

Among her accomplishments are three billion worldwide streams as of 2021.

Here is a complete list of the new certifications:

• 3 Billion Worldwide Streams – 2021
• Ultimate Dolly Parton – album – 2021 – GOLD (US)
• God Only Knows (with for King & Country) single – 2020 – PLATINUM (US)
• Jolene – single – 2021 – 2X PLATINUM (US)
• Islands In The Stream (with Kenny Rogers) – single – 2021 – 2X PLATINUM (US)
• Here You Come Again – single – 2021 – PLATINUM (US)
• 9to5 – single – 2021 – 2X PLATINUM (US)
• I Will Always Love You – single – 2021 – PLATINUM (US)
• When I Get Where I’m Going (with Brad Paisley) – single – 2015 – PLATINUM (US)
• Jolene – single – 2017 – GOLD (UK)
• 9to5 – single – 2021 – 2X PLATINUM (UK)
• The Real Dolly Parton – album – 2018 – SILVER (UK)
• Pure & Simple – album – 2018 – SILVER (UK)
• Greatest Hits – album – 2021 – SILVER (UK)
• I Will Always Love You – single – 2020 – SILVER (UK)
• The Very Best Of – album – 2020 – 2X PLATINUM (UK)
• Islands In The Stream (with Kenny Rogers) – single – 2019 – PLATINUM (UK)
• When I Get Where I’m Going (with Brad Paisley) – single – 2021 – PLATINUM (Canada)
• 9to5 – single – 2021 – 3X PLATINUM (Canada)
• Islands In The Stream (with Kenny Rogers) – single – 2021 – 3X PLATINUM (Canada)
• When I Get Where I’m Going (with Brad Paisley) – single – 2019 – GOLD (Australia)
• Ultimate Dolly Parton – album – 2021 – PLATINUM (Australia)
• Legendary Dolly Parton – album – 2021 – PLATINUM (Australia)
• The Ultimate Collection – album – 2021 – GOLD (Australia)
• The Best of Dolly Parton – album – 2021 – GOLD (Australia)
• Greatest Hits – album – 2021 – GOLD (Australia)
• The Very Best of Dolly Parton – album – 2021 – GOLD (Australia)
• 18 Greatest Hits – album – 2021 – GOLD (Australia)
• Jolene – single – 2021 – 3X PLATINUM (Australia)
• 9to5 – single – 2021 – 3X PLATINUM (Australia)
• Here You Come Again – single – 2021 – GOLD (Australia)
• I Will Always Love You – single – 2021 – GOLD (Australia)
• Coat Of Many Colors – single – 2021 – GOLD (Australia)
• Queen Of Country – album – 2016 – GOLD (Denmark)
• Greatest Hits – album – 2016 – PLATINUM (Denmark)
• The Very Best Of – album – 2016 – PLATINUM (Denmark)
• 9to5 – single – 2019 – GOLD (Denmark)
• Jolene – single – 2021 – PLATINUM (Denmark)
• Islands In The Stream (with Kenny Rogers) – single – 2021 – GOLD (Denmark)
• Jolene – single – 2021 – PLATINUM (Norway)
• 9to5 – single – 2021 – PLATINUM (Norway)
• Jolene – single – 2021 – GOLD (Finland)
• I Will Always Love You (Whitney Houston; Dolly Parton, writer) – single – 2021 – GOLD (Finland)
• Jolene – single – 2021 – 3X PLATINUM (Sweden)
• 9to5 – single – 2021 – 3X PLATINUM (Sweden)
• I Will Always Love You – single – 2021 – GOLD (Sweden)
• Islands In The Stream (with Kenny Rogers) – single – 2021 – PLATINUM (Sweden)
