Dolly Parton Donates $1M to Finding a Cure for Coronavirus
(Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
Dolly Parton is stepping up to the tune of $1 million to help find a cure for the coronavirus (COVID-19). Parton told her fans via social media, My longtime friend Dr. Naji Abumrad, who’s been involved in research at Vanderbilt for many years, informed me that they were making some exciting advancements towards the research of the coronavirus for a cure. I am making a donation of $1 million to Vanderbilt towards that research and to encourage people that can afford it to make donations.