DOLLY PARTON, DIONNE WARWICK TO RELEASE DUET

February 8, 2023 8:35AM CST
Dolly Parton and Dionne Warwick‘s collaboration will be officially released later this month. The two icons teamed up on a song called “Peace Like A River,” which Dolly wrote and Damon Elliott, Dionne’s son and manager, produced for Dionne’s next project. Dolly and Dionne filmed the song’s video just yesterday (Tuesday, February 7th) in Nashville. Both the song and video will be released on February 24th.

Dolly said, “I was honored to get to sing with one of my idols, Dionne Warwick. I have loved her since we were younger and getting to sing with her was one of the highlights of my career. I loved that she loved my song, and I loved singing it with her.

Dionne said, “I so admire Dolly Parton’s talent and work ethic. I am thrilled to have this opportunity for us to work together.”

 

