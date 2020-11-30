Dolly Parton, Dan + Shay To Perform During Christmas In Rockefeller Wednesday
NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 09: Dolly Parton speaks during SiriusXM presents Dolly Parton On Kids Place Live at Nashville Music City Theatre On October 9, 2017 on October 9, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
Dolly Parton, Dan + Shay and Brett Eldredge will help kick off the holiday season this week with a performance during NBC’s “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” TV special. The 88th annual event celebrates the lighting of the 75-foot tall Christmas Tree in New York City. Additional performers include Gwen Stefani, Kelly Clarkson and Pentatonix. The special airs on NBC this Wednesday, December 2nd.