Dolly Parton Confirms Duet With Lainey Wilson

May 17, 2023 6:05PM CDT
In a recent interview, Dolly Parton confirmed a new song with Lainey Wilson.

The song will be featured on a yet-to-be-announced project, which will reportedly be The Judds’ tribute album.

Dolly said, “With Lainey Wilson…. I just did, with her, we’ve got a song we did for The Judds.”

She continued, They’re doing an album for The Judds for mental illness and some of the problems that [Naomi Judd] had. So they’re doing a whole album of the songs, and I got to do ‘Mama He’s Crazy’ with Lainey. I don’t even know her. So, I’m going to get a chance to visit.”

Lainey once said that a duet with Dolly Parton would be her ultimate dream collaboration.

Oh man this is gonna be great! I can’t wait to hear this song!!!

