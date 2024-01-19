98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Dolly Parton celebrates 78th birthday by releasing nine new ‘Rockstar’ tracks

January 19, 2024 12:05PM CST
Share
Big Machine Records

Dolly Parton turned 78 on Friday, January 19, and she celebrated by giving her fans a gift.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer just dropped a deluxe digital version of her latest album, Rockstar, featuring nine additional tracks, five of which were retailer exclusives and four that have never been released before.

“It’s my Birthday so I’m going to give you a present!…” Parton shared on social media regarding the new songs. “I hope you enjoy them, and I hope you all have a happy birthday for me! LOL.”

The new tracks include covers of Pat Benatar’s “Hit Me With Your Best Shot,” Eddie Money’s “Two Tickets to Paradise,” Simon & Garfunkel’s “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” Billy Joel‘s “The Entertainer” and Eurythmics’ “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This).”

There’s also a new take on Dolly’s classic track “Jolene,” which features Italian rockers Måneskin; the track “Mama Never Said”; a live version of her original tune “Rockin’ It”; and her version of “Stay Out Of My Bedroom,” which she recorded with Sylvester Stallone for their 1984 movie, Rhinestone.

Dolly Parton’s Rockstar (Deluxe) is available now via digital outlets.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

FRISKY FRIDAY FARTICLES: If You Sleep in 'Invisible Pajamas,' DON'T. Here's Why.
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Don't Kill Yourself, Shoveling Snow
3

EAT SMARTER NOT HARDER: Winter Scenery and Images Make Us Crave THIS
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Should You Warm Up Your Car in the Winter?
5

FRISKY FRIDAY FUN: Luke Bryan Offers Sensible Yet Sizzling Advice for Couples...

Recent Posts