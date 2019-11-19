Dolly Parton calls on fans to put their best spin on her hit song in #JoleneChallenge
ABC/Lou RoccoAhead of the release of her new Netflix series, Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings, Dolly Parton is calling on fans to put their own unique spin on one of her best-loved songs. In a video she posted to Twitter, the legendary singer asked listeners to post videos of themselves covering her 1973 hit, “Jolene,” as part of the #JoleneChallenge.
Julianne Hough — the actor, singer and Dancing with the Stars alum that plays Jolene in Heartstrings — appears in the video, and first asks fans to submit their own covers of the song. At the end of the clip, Dolly herself shows up and sits down beside Julianne, jokingly asking the younger star what the TikTok app is.
“I am an old dinosaur, but I’m not extinct yet!” Dolly adds.
Heartstrings is set to drop on November 22. Each episode of the eight-part series will be based on one of Dolly’s classic songs, and will feature an on-screen appearance from the country legend herself. “Jolene” serves as the theme of the first installment of the show.
Country fans will likely recognize another face on the first episode of Heartstrings, too. Actor Kimberly Williams-Paisley, who is the wife of Brad Paisley, co-stars with Julianne.
