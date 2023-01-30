Dolly Parton Brags on Miley Cyrus’ New Song: ‘I Am Just So Proud’

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Miley Cyrus’ godmother says she is very proud of her. Dolly Parton recently weighed in on Cyrus’ new song “Flowers,” saying, “I love that song. Miley is so great. I mean, I just am so proud of her as a singer and songwriter.”

Dolly spoke about her relationship with Miley with Us Weekly, “We just kinda always kind of share whatever we’re feeling. Miley don’t need any help from me, and I’m doing all right on my own. But we do love sharing what we are going through and what’s going on in our lives and what our plans are and that sort of thing. We just talk like goddaughter and godmother.”