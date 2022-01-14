Dolly Parton, Brad Paisley Duet with Michael Feinstein on ‘Gershwin Goes Country’

The album’s first single is Krauss and Feinstein’s collaboration on “Someone to Watch Over Me.”
Part of the proceeds from sales of Gershwin Goes Country are earmarked for MusiCares, the Recording Academy’s philanthropic partner that provides healthcare and other services for those in the music industry.
Here is the Gershwin Goes Country track list:
“Love Is Here to Stay” featuring Dolly Parton
“I’ve Got A Crush On You” featuring Rosanne Cash
“Someone To Watch Over Me” featuring Alison Krauss
“I Got Rhythm” featuring Brad Paisley
“They Can’t Take That Away From Me” featuring Amy Grant
“Clap Yo’ Hands” featuring Lyle Lovett
“How Long Has This Been Going On?” featuring Mandy Barnett
“Fascinating Rhythm” featuring The Time Jumpers with Vince Gill
“Soon” featuring Lee Ann Womack
“Oh, Lady Be Good!” featuring Ronnie Milsap
“Embraceable You” featuring Liza Minnelli