DOLLY PARTON APPROVES OF LIL NAS X’S ‘JOLENE’ COVER

Dolly Parton recently heard Lil Nas X‘s take on her classic, “Jolene,” and she gives it a thumbs up! She turned to social media on Wednesday (September 29th) to post a picture of herself with Lil Nas X taken backstage at an award show along with the caption, “I was so excited when someone told me that Lil Nas X had done my song ‘Jolene’. I had to find it and listen to it immediately…and it’s really, really good. Of course, I love him anyway. I was surprised and I’m honored and flattered. I hope he does good for both of us. Thank you @lilnasx.”
He responded by retweeting her post and commenting, “HOLY SH**”
In other Dolly news, she was recently honored with the unveiling of a new “Tennessee Music Pathways” marker in her hometown of Sevierville, TN. Dolly said, “I am proud to be from Sevier County and Sevierville and this Music Pathways sign honors me, my family and my history there.”
CHECK IT OUT
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Dolly Parton (@dollyparton)
A post shared by Dolly Parton (@dollyparton)