DOLLY PARTON AMONG ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME NOMINEES

Feb 3, 2022 @ 5:25am
Dolly Parton is among this year’s first time nominees for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. She joins other first-timers like Eminem, Lionel Richie, Duran Duran, Beck, Carly Simon and A Tribe Called Quest.

Yesterday (Wednesday, February 2nd), the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced 17 artists and groups being considered for induction into the Cleveland-based organization, including Rage Against the Machine, Pat Benatar, Dionne Warwick and Judas Priest.

This year’s official inductees will be announced in May. The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place later this year.

