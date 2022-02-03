DOLLY PARTON AMONG ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME NOMINEES

Yesterday (Wednesday, February 2nd), the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced 17 artists and groups being considered for induction into the Cleveland-based organization, including Rage Against the Machine, Pat Benatar, Dionne Warwick and Judas Priest.
This year’s official inductees will be announced in May. The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place later this year.
CHECK IT OUT
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Rock & Roll Hall of Fame (@rockhall)
A post shared by Rock & Roll Hall of Fame (@rockhall)