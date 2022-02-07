      Weather Alert

Dolly Parton, American Greetings Offer Valentine Ecards

Feb 7, 2022 @ 11:54am
NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 09: Dolly Parton speaks during SiriusXM presents Dolly Parton On Kids Place Live at Nashville Music City Theatre On October 9, 2017 on October 9, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
Dolly Parton and American Greetings have teamed up for a new SmashUp video ecard featuring the icon singing her 1973 hit, “I Will Always Love You,” in honor of Valentine’s Day.
Billboard reports the ecard includes a one-minute video montage “displaying of all kinds of love from romantic to familial and even the love between a pet and its owner.”  Dolly can be heard saying, “Love comes in all sizes, all types and all colors.”

The ecard can also be personalized.  Customers can pick from a drop-down menu one of more than 1,000 names and Dolly will say their name.

The ecards may be sent through the American Greetings and Blue Mountain websites as well as through the SmashUps and Blue Mountain ecards apps for iPhone and Android.

In other Dolly news, she has teamed up with Kelly Clarkson to record a new version of “9 To 5,” exclusively for an upcoming documentary about the making of the film.

The documentary, called Still Working 9 to 5, will world premiere at this year’s South by Southwest Festival on March 13th.

Check it out, HERE.

