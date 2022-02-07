Dolly Parton, American Greetings Offer Valentine Ecards

The ecard can also be personalized. Customers can pick from a drop-down menu one of more than 1,000 names and Dolly will say their name.
The ecards may be sent through the American Greetings and Blue Mountain websites as well as through the SmashUps and Blue Mountain ecards apps for iPhone and Android.
In other Dolly news, she has teamed up with Kelly Clarkson to record a new version of “9 To 5,” exclusively for an upcoming documentary about the making of the film.
The documentary, called Still Working 9 to 5, will world premiere at this year’s South by Southwest Festival on March 13th.
Check it out, HERE.