Dolly Parton Admits She Did Something ‘Rockstar’ in Tom Jones’ Back Yard

Dolly Parton Admits Doing Something Outrageous in Tom Jones’ Back Yard

As Dolly Parton releases her first rock album, she’s been asked, “What’s the most rock and roll thing you’ve ever done?”

“Well, I don’t know what you really call ‘rock and roll.’ I’ve done a few fun things. I’ve never really trashed my hotel room or thrown TVs out of the window or anything. Probably the most radical thing I ever did was when Tom Jones was really hot. Me and a bunch of girls had gone out to have a few margaritas at a Mexican restaurant. We got rained out of a shoot we were doing for a movie; so we spent the afternoon having fun. We all liked him.”

[So, I’m thinking, was this during filming of “Steel Magnolias” – or “9 to 5”?]

Dolly continued, “Tom Jones and his house in Los Angeles was on the pathway to the hotel where we were staying, so they dared me to streak through his yard. So I streaked through Tom’s yard. He didn’t see me; but I did it. That was kind of rock and roll.”

[Can you just imagine?! Dolly really put the Frisky in Friday for us, this week LOL]

What is the most rock-n-roll thing you’ve ever done?