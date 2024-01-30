Dolly Parton Addresses Potential ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’ Revival

Recently, Dolly Parton shared more about a potential Buffy The Vampire Slayer revival that has been in the works for quite some time. Parton said, “They’re still working on that.”

She continued, “They’re thinking about bringing it back and revamping it.”

Gellar said last year, “Yes, little known fact, the legend Dolly Parton was a producer. We never saw her, but we’d get Christmas gifts in the beginning that would have our name, and I would think, ‘She doesn’t even know who I am.’ And then one day, someone asked her about it, and she complimented the show and my performance. I was like, ‘Oh, I can die now. Dolly Parton knows who I am and thinks I’m good.'”

Which new actors would you like to see in this revival?