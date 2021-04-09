      Weather Alert

Dolly Parton ice cream is out now!

Apr 9, 2021 @ 4:00pm
  • Ice cream fans the Dolly Parton Strawberry Pretzel Pie Ice Cream has hit Dallas, Texas.
  • The flavor is a collaboration between Parton and Jeni’s Ice Cream that hit the brand’s website today.
  • Things were all good until the Dolly fans and ice cream lovers jumped on the site to order their ice cream and crashed the site just before the scheduled launch at noon. It’s back online now.
  • https://jenis.com/ to order some!
