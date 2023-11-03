Dolly and The Super Bowl Half Time Show?

Dolly Parton revealed in a Hollywood Reporter profile published Thursday (November 2nd) that she’s repeatedly turned down multiple opportunities to play the Super Bowl Half Time Show.

She told the outlet, “Oh, sure. I’ve been offered that many times. I couldn’t do it because of other things, or I just didn’t think I was big enough to do it — to do that big of a production. When you think about those shows, those are big, big productions. I’ve never done anything with that big of a production. I don’t know if I could have. I think at the time that’s what I was thinking.”

Now that she’s releasing her first ever rock ‘n’ roll album, she thinks taking the stage on football’s biggest night “would make more sense.” She added, “That might change. I might be able to do a production show.”