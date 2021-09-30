      Weather Alert

Say goodbye to the low prices at Dollar Tree.

Sep 30, 2021 @ 7:44am

The company has announced they are raising prices to cope with shipping costs and inflation.  The CEO said in a statement, “Our brand promise is that customers get great value for what they spend at Dollar Tree. We will continue to be fiercely protective of that promise, regardless of the price point, whether it is $1.00, $1.25, $1.50.” They will also bring higher-priced items in the store to sell.  The CEO added, “We believe testing additional price points above $1 for Dollar Tree product will enable us over time to expand our assortments, introduce new products and meet more of our customers’ everyday needs.”

