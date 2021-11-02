Dogs Heart Rates Jump When You Say I Love You!

Many dog owners frequently tell their pet that they love them, and science shows that they aren’t crazy for doing so. In fact, a dog’s heart rate jumps when you say “I love you” to them. Even if your dog can’t use words, they’ll respond lovingly, showing that they do understand. A behavioral expert on dogs concluded that a dog’s heart rate increased by 46.2 percent when they heard the words “I love you.” And dogs experience the same effect in reaction to most other kinds of love, as well. Do our dogs know what the words “I love you” mean? No, but the words are always spoken in such a way that the dog feels positive vibes. In addition, dog owners often use the words “I love you” as they are playing with or petting the dog.