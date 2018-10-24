Dogs Color Linked To How Long They Live

It turns out the color of your dog’s coat has an influence on his or her life expectancy and risk of developing serious illnesses. Researchers from the University of Sydney analyzed 33,000 veterinary patient records from the United Kingdom, specifically looking at Labradors of all colors. They found chocolate labs live significantly shorter lives than their black and yellow cousins, and that chocolate dogs had higher incidences of ear and skin problems. Study leader Paul McGeevey adds, “The relationships between coat and disease may reflect an inadvertent consequence of breeding certain pigmentations. Because chocolate color is recessive in dogs, the gene for this color must be present in both parents for their puppies to be chocolate. Breeders targeting this color may therefore be more likely to breed only Labradors carrying the chocolate coat gene.” Also, among the entire Labrador population, the most common health conditions were obesity, ear infections and joint conditions. Here’s more from Fox News.