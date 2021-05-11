Dog Make People Drive More Carefully
funny dog nose close up with owner hands showing a heart shape around it
A study (out of Spain) revealed that more than half of the dog-owning drivers surveyed (54 percent) said that they drive more carefully when traveling with their pet in the car. What’s more, having a dog in the car also had the added benefit of reducing driver stress levels, with 35 percent of those surveyed saying that they feel calmer when their dog is in the car. See! Dogs really do comfort people!