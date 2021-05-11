      Weather Alert

Dog Make People Drive More Carefully

May 11, 2021 @ 2:05pm
A study (out of Spain) revealed that more than half of the dog-owning drivers surveyed (54 percent) said that they drive more carefully when traveling with their pet in the car. What’s more, having a dog in the car also had the added benefit of reducing driver stress levels, with 35 percent of those surveyed saying that they feel calmer when their dog is in the car. See! Dogs really do comfort people!

