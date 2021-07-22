      Weather Alert

DOES SWIMMING COUNT AS A BATH OR SHOWER?

Jul 22, 2021 @ 2:05pm
Getty Images

Social media was torn on this question: Does swimming in a pool count as taking a bath or shower? Turns out, people were split. Even the CDC weighed in with results of its own study, which found that 51% of Americans surveyed admitted to using swimming as an alternative to bathing. They highly recommend showering before you get in a pool, yet the agency didn’t actually declared any rule on what to do after you swim. Apparently, some people assume that the chlorine in the pool works the same as soap. The other half are really grossed out that this is even a debate.

Popular Posts
Dammit. Are People Who Curse More Intelligent?
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: We Wind Up in Four Awkward Situations a Month - Because We Do THIS
98.3 WCCQ presents Phil Vassar!
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Know Which Popular Apple Apps Scam You and Me Out of Millions
Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton 'Exploring Their Options' to Have a Baby
Connect With Us Listen To Us On