Does Lainey Wilson Know If ‘Yellowstone’ Will Go Ahead with Season 5?

(Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

‘Yellowstone’ Stars Share Thoughts about Rumors the Series Could Be on Its Last Legs

Due to suspected tensions between their lead star, Kevin Costner, and the show’s producers, Yellowstone‘s fifth season is now seen as rocky, as a possibility, at best. Taylor Sheridan is the mega-hit TV show’s creator, head writer and lead producer.

Lainey Wilson and Piper Perabo are the latest supporting cast members to address the rumors.

Wilson, whose character, Abby, was introduced in the first half of season five, told ET that she hasn’t heard anything, but would want to be a part of Yellowstone’s final episodes.

“Don’t believe everything you hear,” Perabo cautioned, when she was asked about Costner and Sheridan’s alleged spat. She called the veteran actor “amazing” and “inspiring to be around.”

According to Matthew Belloni, who first reported the on-set problems, and Deadline, Costner was intent on shooting the remaining episodes of Season Five in one week, so that he could work on Horizon. It’s a film he directed, and stars in.

Belloni told ET that the argument has been going on for months, behind the scenes.