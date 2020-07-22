Does Dropping a Pickle in Cheap Beer Make It Taste Better?
I might just be crazy enough . . . and bored enough . . . to try this. People online claim that if you want to make a cheap light beer taste better, just drop a PICKLE in there.
It’s not a new idea. “Esquire” did a write-up on it a few years ago. But does it really work? Well, if you HATE pickles, the answer is no. But if you like them, the answer is . . . maybe.
Some people think it gives light beer a nice kick because pickles have so much salt. So they go well with beer just like other salty foods, like chips, pretzels, and fries. Just make sure you use a big enough glass. It tends to foam up when you drop the pickle in.