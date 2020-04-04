Doctors Urge: Do NOT DIY for Now. Here’s Why.
Doctors Urge Stay-at-Home Residents to Avoid DIY Projects
While stay-at-home orders might be giving people opportunities to catch up on unfinished projects, doctors are urging residents to avoid taking on tasks which could result in injuries.
The British Association of Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgeons has issued a warning, that even the smallest injury – which requires a visit to the ER – could overtax medical professionals and put the injured person at risk of catching the coronavirus.
BAPRA president Mark Henley says doctors “are particularly worried about the potential for an increase in traumatic injuries from activities such as DIY, gardening, cooking and hot water.” Henley adds, “If everyone can take extra care, it would be hugely appreciated.”