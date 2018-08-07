Doctors Say Limit Daily Screen Time To 2 Hours

Doctors are warning parents that they need to get televisions, phones, tablets, any ‘gadgets’, out of their kids’ bedrooms and keep them away from the dinner table. Doctors are urging parents to do this in an attempt to fight childhood obesity, which is quickly becoming an epidemic. Reseachers said children should be limited to 2 hours of screen time per day. It is estimated that the average 15-year-old spends over 7 hours every day staring at a screen. Professor Dr. Tracie Barnett said, “Overall screen time seems to be increasing. If portable devices are allowing for more mobility, this has not reduced overall sedentary time nor risk of obesity. Although the mechanisms linking screen time to obesity are not entirely clear, there are real concerns that screens influence eating behaviors, possibly because children “tune out” and don’t notice when they are full when eating in front of a screen.” Here’s the complete story from DailyMail.