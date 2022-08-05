Do you think we're in a recession?  

Most Americans Believe We’re In A Recession An overwhelming majority of Americans believe the U.S. is either in a recession or headed for one. According to a new Harvard-CAPS Harris poll, a whopping 84 percent of registered voters said the economy was in a recession or would enter one soon. Only 16 percent believed the U.S. would avoid a recession. The numbers appear to back up voter fears – U.S. GDP has dropped in each of the last two quarters – which is a popular benchmark for a recession for some economists.
