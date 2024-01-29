Do You Think Taylor Swift Could Influence Election?

Taylor Swift has largely avoided politics, but her fame is raising questions about whether her endorsement could help decide the next president.

A Newsweek poll by Redfield & Wilton Strategies found that 18 percent of voters say they’re “more likely” or “significantly more likely” to vote for a candidate endorsed by Swift.

Seventeen percent said they would be less likely to vote for a Swift-backed candidate, while 55 percent would be neither more nor less likely to do so.

Of all the respondents, 45 percent said they were fans of the singer, and 54 percent said they were not.

Communications consultant James Haggerty explained, “She’s influenced popular culture, sports, the economics of entire regions of the U.S. So why not politics and elections?”

Has a celebrity ever changed your opinion about something? If so, what?