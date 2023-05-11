98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

May 11, 2023 11:00AM CDT
(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Study:  Do You Use Baby Voice With Alexa?   Most Do
Do you talk to your Alexa or Siri with your “baby voice?”  A study from UC Davis reveals that people will actually speak louder and in a flatter, slower voice, when they’re speaking to these devices.  
It’s kind of like when you explain something to a child…

These adjustments resemble the changes speakers make when talking in background noise, such as in a crowded restaurant,” Georgia Zellou said.

The team also found that if a device sounds less mechanical and more “like a person,” then people have an easier time understanding the AI technology.

Clear speech, like the speech of a news broadcaster, was best understood by humans.

Learn more, here:  (Study Finds)

 

