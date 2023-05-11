Do You Talk to your Alexa or Siri with your ‘baby voice?’
May 11, 2023 11:00AM CDT
Study: Do You Use Baby Voice With Alexa? Most Do
Do you talk to your Alexa or Siri with your “baby voice?” A study from UC Davis reveals that people will actually speak louder and in a flatter, slower voice, when they’re speaking to these devices.
It’s kind of like when you explain something to a child…
“These adjustments resemble the changes speakers make when talking in background noise, such as in a crowded restaurant,” Georgia Zellou said.
The team also found that if a device sounds less mechanical and more “like a person,” then people have an easier time understanding the AI technology.
Clear speech, like the speech of a news broadcaster, was best understood by humans.
