FRISKY FRIDAY FOLLY: Do You Take An ‘Everything Shower’?  Experts Warn Against It

Take one glance at the hashtag #everythingshower on TikTok (which has racked up more than 173 million views), and you’ll see so many different ways that people are cleaning up. Unlike the standard lather, rinse and repeat, the everything shower is a time to do, well, everything.

According to TODAY.com, everything shower rituals vary from person to person. The routine may begin with some pre-shower prep, such as applying a hair mask, a face mask and even teeth whitening strips. There may also be soothing candles or music in the mix.

Then comes the actual shower, which could involve several steps of skin cleansing, loofah scrubbing, dry brushing, and multiple rounds of shampoo and conditioner.

After the shower, people might indulge in some all-over body moisturizing, as well as hair drying and applying makeup.

Showering for long periods of time can severely dry out the skin, says Dr. Cameron Rokhsar, a board-certified dermatologist, and founder of the New York Cosmetic, Skin and Laser Surgery Center.

“We know for a fact that hot water dries out your skin … and extremely hot water is even worse,” he tells TODAY.com. “The longer you stay in the shower, the drier your skin becomes.”

He recommends staying in the shower for no more than 15 minutes at a time — but if you’re going to take a longer shower, it’s crucial to follow up with a thick moisturizer over the entire body.