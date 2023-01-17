98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Do You Still Have A Walkman?

January 17, 2023 7:59AM CST
(Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)

I grew up in the 80’s so the Walkman was a big part of my life well now I might need to get a NEW one! Sony has launched a new Walkman 40 years after putting their original cassette Walkman on sale. The new Walkman allows users to access the Internet so they can download and stream music. The new $425 Walkman also has a touch screen and is small at 2 inches x 3 inches. I don’t know about you but my Walkman still works! I just can’t find any Tapes to play on it?

Recent Posts