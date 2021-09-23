Do You Really Gain Weight During The Holidays?

A study confirmed what your waistband has told you all along — you gain weight during the holidays. It also concluded that people who weigh themselves frequently seem to lose those extra pounds faster. The trend was seen in 1,781 Americans, 760 Germans and 383 Japanese, all of whom used WiFi “smart scales” over a one-year period. Within 10 days of Christmas, the average weight increased 0.4 percent among Americans and 0.6 percent among the Germans. For the Japanese, a 0.3 percent increase came during Golden Week in May, which includes an aggregation of four holidays. For a 150-pound person, that’s less than a pound. However…
… One of the authors of the study said that the increase was so low because the people using the scales were unusual. The devices cost around $150 and people willing to pay that much are probably more motivated than the average holiday reveler to keep their weight down and lose whatever they’ve gained.