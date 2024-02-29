Do You Prefer Comfort Food or Fine Dining?

When it comes to meals Americans would eat for the rest of their lives, 70% of adults would choose comfort food. Only 16% would pick a gourmet meal.

To begin their perfect forever meal, 45% would select chicken wings as an appetizer. 39% picked pizza for the main course, while 29% picked burgers and 23% selected spaghetti.

34% picked mac & cheese as a favorite side dish. And 63% wanted ice cream for dessert.

“Timeless, comfort dishes will always hold a nostalgic, sentimental place in both our hearts and stomachs, providing a sense of familiarity and joy that spans across generations,” says Stacey Pool of Noodles & Company.

