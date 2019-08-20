      Weather Alert

Do YOU Pass the Sniff Test? Mo’s Checking Your “Foundation”…

Aug 20, 2019 @ 10:00am

Almost half of Americans say they’ve worn the same pair of underwear for two days or longer, according to a new survey.  That’s about one out of every two people!

And 13% of us – more than one-in-ten – have even worn the same pair of underwear for more than a WEEK.

Is this a surprise?  Men are two-and-a-half times more likely to do it, than women.

There’s more:  Most of us keep our underwear “in rotation” way longer than we should, for hygienic purposes.  Some experts say you should throw away your underwear every year to prevent a buildup of bacteria like E. coli.  Maybe a bonfire?  Hmmm.

But only 16% of people say their oldest pair of underwear is less than a year old.

