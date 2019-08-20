Do YOU Pass the Sniff Test? Mo’s Checking Your “Foundation”…
Almost half of Americans say they’ve worn the same pair of underwear for two days or longer, according to a new survey. That’s about one out of every two people!
And 13% of us – more than one-in-ten – have even worn the same pair of underwear for more than a WEEK.
Is this a surprise? Men are two-and-a-half times more likely to do it, than women.
There’s more: Most of us keep our underwear “in rotation” way longer than we should, for hygienic purposes. Some experts say you should throw away your underwear every year to prevent a buildup of bacteria like E. coli. Maybe a bonfire? Hmmm.
But only 16% of people say their oldest pair of underwear is less than a year old.