Do you love Mexican food? This is great….

A museum and educational kitchen dedicated to Mexican food is coming to Los Angeles early next year. La Plaza Cocina will be a 25-hundred square foot facility located in La Plaza Village. It will have a hands-on teaching kitchen where professional chefs will give classes and it will highlight the evolution of Mexican food. One planned session is on Maya cooking from the Yucatan. The museum plans to feature a number of the top chefs in the Los Angeles area.
Nov 21, 2018 @ 9:19 AM