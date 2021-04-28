Do you like spiders? Here is a new one!
Skeleton tarantula
Scientists have found a new species of spider in Miami that looks like a ‘small shiny black tarantula’ and has venom that induces painful stings just like a bee. The Pine Rockland trapdoor spider (Ummidia richmond) was first found by a zookeeper in the grounds of Zoo Miami in Florida. With legs extended, the male is approximately the size of a one pound coin, while the female is estimated to be two to three times larger. Spiders of this type can live for decades in the same burrow for their entire life.
MORE