      Weather Alert

Do You Know These Unexpected Ways to Stay Safe in Summer Heat?

Jun 22, 2022 @ 12:00pm
Worried about keeping cool?  Experts offer some surprising tips to beat the heat waves this summer.

Staying out of direct sunlight, using fans, and eating hydrating foods like fruits and vegetables are tips you may have already heard of.  But eating smaller meals in the afternoon?  That, too, can provide a cooling effect.

Digestion heats the body up,” Doctor Mark Conroy said.  “It’s best to eat a larger breakfast when it’s still cool out, and a larger dinner at night when it’s also cooler.”

Learn more, here:  (Yahoo! News)

And if you don’t have air conditioning, place two 2-liter bottles of frozen water (ice) behind your fan, and the air will come through, cooler.

