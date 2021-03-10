Do You Know the Healthiest and Least Healthy Types of Bread? Eat Smarter.

Five nutrition experts ranked 19 types of bread according to how healthy they are. The healthiest are whole grain, whole wheat, Ezekiel, and sourdough. The least healthy are bagels, white bread, flour tortillas, and white pita bread.
Grocery stores always have a huge wall of bread to choose from, and most of them aren’t very healthy. So someone had five nutrition experts rank 19 types of bread. Here are the five healthiest, and least healthy . . .
1. The healthiest is a TIE between whole grain and whole wheat. But not all brands are created equal. Look for types that say “100%” whole wheat or whole grain. If they don’t say “100%,” they might only have a tiny amount.
2. Ezekiel or “sprouted grain” bread. It’s got less salt, more protein, and more fiber than most breads.
3. Sourdough. Especially whole grain sourdough.
4. Rye. Healthier breads tend to take longer to digest. So you feel full longer than you do when you eat things like white bread.
5. Multigrain. All that means is they used more than one type of grain. So look for “100%” multigrain bread, or make sure the first ingredient is “whole grain flour.”
So what type of bread should you avoid? Well, BAGELS rank at dead-last. They’re usually made from refined flour, have a ton of added sugar, and they’re high in calories.
The five least healthy types of bread are bagels . . . white bread . . . flour tortillas . . . white pita bread . . . and brioche, which is popular with hamburger buns.
