Do You Feel Like You Have a ‘Work-From-Home Back’?

A recent survey suggests working from home might be causing back problems for young adults.

Two-thirds of Britons, between the ages of 19 and 29, say they have experienced new back pain, during the pandemic.

Less back support from working at home could be to blame. Remote workers often sit on sofas, work in bed, or even work on the floor; which can cause posture and spine health issues.

“Caring for our backs can reduce stress and boost energy so we can live our lives to the full, without pains and aches,” Dr. Gill Jenkins said.

Feel out more, here: (dailymail.co.uk)

