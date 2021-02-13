Do You and Your Pet Have Similar Personalities? 55% of Pet Owners Say Yes

Do you think you and your pet have similar personalities? Over half of pet owners say YES. The most common personality traits people used to describe their pet include: smart, curious, funny, goofy, annoying, and weird.
Here are the ten most common traits people used to describe their pets . . .
1. Smart. 62% agreed with that one.
2. Curious, 42%.
3. Funny, 38%.
4. Anxious, 30%.
5. Easily-frightened, 26%.
6. Fussy, 24%.
7. Goofy, 23%.
8. Annoying, 20%.
9. Weird, 20%.
10. Self-centered, 15%.
1 in 3 also agreed that their pet can be a bit of a “drama queen” sometimes.
Bark up this tree, for more: (SWNS)