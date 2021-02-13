      Weather Alert

Do You and Your Pet Have Similar Personalities? 55% of Pet Owners Say Yes

Feb 13, 2021 @ 9:01am

Do you think you and your pet have similar personalities?  Over half of pet owners say YES.  The most common personality traits people used to describe their pet include:  smart, curious, funny, goofy, annoying, and weird.

 

Would you say you and your pet have similar personalities?  Over half of pet owners say YES.  55% of people with pets think their cat or dog has taken on some of their personality traits.

Here are the ten most common traits people used to describe their pets . . .

1.  Smart.  62% agreed with that one.

2.  Curious, 42%.

3.  Funny, 38%.

4.  Anxious, 30%.

5.  Easily-frightened, 26%.

6.  Fussy, 24%.

7.  Goofy, 23%.

8.  Annoying, 20%.

9.  Weird, 20%.

10.  Self-centered, 15%.

1 in 3 also agreed that their pet can be a bit of a “drama queen” sometimes.

Bark up this tree, for more:  (SWNS)

