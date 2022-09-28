Do Vegetarians Deal with Less Depression or More?
Study: Vegetarians Are Depressed More Often
Brazilian researchers have discovered a link, between depression and a meatless diet.
The study surveyed 14,216 participants, who were evaluated for common mental health disorders.
Vegetarians had double the amount of depressive episodes as meat-eaters, even when other lifestyle choices, like drinking and smoking, were taken into consideration.
However, researchers are unsure why. “Nutrient deficiencies do not explain this association. The nature of the association remains unclear,” the study concludes.
NOTE: It’s unclear who paid for the study, in a nation which is considered to be quite carnivorous. It’s also not clear if any depression might be linked to the challenges of seeking out a special diet, socially, economically and psychologically.
