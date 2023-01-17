Do This One Little Thing at a Hotel – Get Charged $50
January 17, 2023 12:00PM CST
Hotel Charges $50 to Open That Mini-Fridge
Thinking of using the mini-fridge in your hotel room, to store a drink or leftovers? Just opening the door might come with a $50 fee.
Reddit user theygottotalking posted a photo of a hotel’s mini-fridge warning… It informed guests that a censor would go off, if the device was opened. Guests were advised to call a number for “refrigerator requests.”
Some replies told the guest to unplug the fridge, and fill it with ice instead; while others noted that the hotel might supply a free appliance for those who ask.
Next time you’re staying in a hotel, double-check the signs.
