Do These Things Mean Anything to You?

There’s a thread online where people are talking about sayings from the ’90s that people 22 and younger might not recognize. For everyone else, it’s a fun trip down memory lane, so here are a few highlights:
1. “Have you tried blowing in the Nintendo cartridge? Sometimes that works.”
2. “Get off the phone, I need to use the internet.”
3. “Be kind, rewind.”
4. “Can you pass me the phone book please?”
5. “If you’d like to make a call, please hang up and try again. If you need help, hang up and then dial your operator.”
6. “Don’t touch that dial, we’ll be right back.”
7. “You’ve got mail.”
8. “Okay, I got the phone. Hang up!”
9. Typing “5318008” into a calculator.
10. “Shut up, I need to record this song so that it can be my ringtone.”