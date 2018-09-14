Do these bring back memories? What are your favs? ~carol

Finalists for this year’s Toy Hall of Fame class have been announced. The Strong’s National Toy Hall of Fame in Rochester, New York said this year’s finalists include American Girl Dolls, Chalk, Chutes and Ladders, Magic 8 Ball, Fisher-Price Corn Popper, Masters of the Universe, Pinball, Sled, Tic-Tac-Toe, Tickle-Me Elmo, Tudor Electric Football and Uno. Fans will be able to vote for their favorite finalists through September 19th at toyhalloffame.dot.org. The three toys that receive the most public votes will be submitted and will join the other top-three submissions by members of the National Selection Advisory Committee. The Final 2018 Toy inductees will be announced on November 8th. Sixty-five toys have already been inducted into the Toy Hall of Fame.