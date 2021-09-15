      Weather Alert

Do not start your engines – NASCAR Will Not Race At Chicagoland Speedway

Sep 15, 2021 @ 8:31am

For a third consecutive year the Chicagoland Speedway will not be hosting a major event. According to WJOL’s racing expert Mike Guglielmucci, the NASCAR 2022 schedule will not include Chicagoland Speedway.

COVID was the reason they didn’t race in Joliet in 2020 and the 2021 race was given to Road America in Wisconsin.

Gateway in Madison, IL across the river from St. Louis will get a race this year and there’s also going to be a race at the LA Memorial Coliseum but for the Chicagoland Speedway, Joliet will not be waved around.

