‘Do Not Eat Soap’: Federal Agency Tweets Warning after Super Bowl Ad
Apparently, it needed to be said. A Super Bowl ad for Uber Eats on Sunday spurred the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission to tweet an important reminder: “Do not eat soap.”
For real. The tweet came after a celebrity-packed ad highlighted the fact that users can order non-food items on the app.
But, in the commercial, actress Jennifer Coolidge, for example, stuffs her mouth with paper towels and actor Nicholas Braun (of the HBO show “Succession“) chugs a bottle of dish soap.
Trevor Noah then says, “Thanks to Uber Eats, we don’t even know what food is anymore!”