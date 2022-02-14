      Weather Alert

‘Do Not Eat Soap’ – Federal Agency Tweets Warning after Super Bowl Ad

Feb 14, 2022 @ 10:00am

‘Do Not Eat Soap’:  Federal Agency Tweets Warning after Super Bowl Ad

 

Apparently, it needed to be said.  A Super Bowl ad for Uber Eats on Sunday spurred the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission to tweet an important reminder: “Do not eat soap.”

For real.  The tweet came after a celebrity-packed ad highlighted the fact that users can order non-food items on the app.

But, in the commercial, actress Jennifer Coolidge, for example, stuffs her mouth with paper towels and actor Nicholas Braun (of the HBO show “Succession“) chugs a bottle of dish soap.

Trevor Noah then says, “Thanks to Uber Eats, we don’t even know what food is anymore!

 

TAGS
#CPSC #DoNotEatSoap #SuperBowlAd #USCPSC
Popular Posts
EAT SMARTER NOT HARDER: Winter Images Make Us Crave THIS
What's the Most Hated Zodiac Sign? It's Not Who You Might Think...
Joliet West High School Alert: Joliet Police Investigate Social Media Threat
FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE 'TAKING A BREAK' FROM WORKING TOGETHER
 Scotty McCreery has released his video for “Damn Strait,”
Connect With Us Listen To Us On