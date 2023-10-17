Do Men Only See a Doctor When Something is Extremely Wrong? Or Is That a Myth?

A survey of 2,000 Americans shows that 79% of men only see a doctor when something is “severely” wrong. And it’s not just the guys who are holding back: 75% of women, who should have one, have not had a pap smear in the past five years.

Only 48% of all surveyed have visited a physician for a physical in the past year. And 28% are more afraid of seeing a doctor now than they were before the pandemic.

Some reasons to avoid the doctor include time, pain, and a dislike of being touched or examined.

“Patients are much more likely to follow through with regular preventive healthcare when they are informed and experience a trust-based and compassionate relationship with their clinicians,” so says Maureen Knoff, of the Henry Schein Cares Foundation.

(Check up on this, here: swnsdigital)